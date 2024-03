Golden Knights at Flames

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (35-23-7) at FLAMES (31-29-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Ben Hutton

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Tomas Hertl (knee surgery)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (upper body), Connor Zary (upper body), A.J. Greer (foot), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Hill is expected to make his fifth straight start. ... Carrier will return after missing 26 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hanifin will return to Calgary and face his former team for the first time since being acquired in a trade by Vegas on March 6. ... Wolf will make his first start since Feb. 15 and second since Dec. 12. ... Mangiapane will return to the lineup after missing a 7-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday because of an illness.