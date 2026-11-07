Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) at SABRES (8-5-3)
3:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Louis Crevier
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Hill starting in goal could be the likely potential lineup change from the Golden Knights’ 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Ellis in goal is the only expected change for the Sabres following their 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, meaning McLeod, a forward, and Crevier, a defenseman, would each be scratched for a second straight game.