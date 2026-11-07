Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-5-2) at SABRES (8-5-3)

3:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich -- Josh Norris -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Louis Crevier

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Hill starting in goal could be the likely potential lineup change from the Golden Knights’ 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … Ellis in goal is the only expected change for the Sabres following their 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, meaning McLeod, a forward, and Crevier, a defenseman, would each be scratched for a second straight game.