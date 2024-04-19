Jets defeat Canucks, end regular season with 8th straight win

Chibrikov breaks tie in 3rd in NHL debut for Winnipeg

Recap: Canucks at Jets 4.18.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Nikita Chibrikov scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period in his NHL debut, and the Winnipeg Jets ended the regular season with their eighth straight win, 4-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Chibrikov, who was selected in the second round (No. 50) of the 2021 NHL Draft, gave the Jets a 3-2 lead at 5:18. He scored blocked side from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Nino Niederreiter from below the goal line. The play started after he stole the puck from Thatcher Demko behind the net.

Cole Perfetti scored his second goal of the game into an empty net at 17:55 for the 4-2 final.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves for the Jets (52-24-6).

Because Brossoit allowed fewer than three goals, Connor Hellebuyck won the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team that allows the fewest goals during the regular season.

Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Elias Lindholm scored for the Canucks (50-23-9), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1). Demko made 22 saves.

Garland gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the first period. Dakota Joshua couldn't control a pass from Lindholm, and the puck slid across the crease before deflecting in off Garland's leg.

Vilardi tied it 1-1 at 11:26, picking up a loose puck along the goal line and waiting out Demko before lifting a shot over the sprawled goalie.

Perfetti scored 55 seconds into the second period to put the Jets in front 2-1. He beat Demko glove side from the high slot on a 3-on-1.

Lindholm tied it 2-2 at 17:11, redirecting Quinn Hughes' point shot on a power play.

