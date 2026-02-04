Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-32-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-16-14)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor
Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Max Sasson -- Aatu Raty -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini
Injured: Filip Chytil (migraines), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner --Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Kai Uchacz -- Branden Bowman
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: None
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Status report
Chytil will not play; the forward left in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Monday. ... Holtz moves to the top line, and Reinhardt will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Rondbjerg, a forward, is week to week after being injured Sunday. ... Uchacz could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson on Tuesday.