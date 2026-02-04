Canucks at Golden Knights projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-32-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-16-14)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Max Sasson -- Aatu Raty -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini

Injured: Filip Chytil (migraines), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Alexander Holtz

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner --Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Kai Uchacz -- Branden Bowman

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Status report

Chytil will not play; the forward left in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Monday. ... Holtz moves to the top line, and Reinhardt will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Rondbjerg, a forward, is week to week after being injured Sunday. ... Uchacz could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Golden Knights reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan and forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson on Tuesday.