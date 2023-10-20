Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

Nicholas Paul had a goal and an assist, and Michael Eyssimont scored for the Lightning (2-2-1), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Steven Stamkos had an assist in his return after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks (2-2-0), who have lost two straight. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period lead with a power-play goal when he stuffed in a rebound off a shot from Stamkos.

Boeser tied it 1-1 at 14 seconds into the second period with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Miller. Myers put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 1:02 with a slap shot from the high slot.

Eyssimont tied it 2-2 at 15:43 when he beat Demko with a shot to the glove side.

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 16:52 with a shot above the right circle that beat Demko over the shoulder. He made it 4-2 at 4:42 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Miller cut it to 4-3 at 18:11 after scoring on a rebound of Filip Hronek’s one-timer.

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker and had a chance to tie the game, but Johansson made a save on Boeser from in front of the net with 44.2 seconds remaining.