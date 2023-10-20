Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

Latest News

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season
Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener
Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres

Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Huska talks Flames, Heritage Classic on '@TheRink' podcast
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season
Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

Stamkos gets assist in return from injury; Miller has 2 points for Vancouver

Recap: Canucks at Lightning 10.19.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Nicholas Paul had a goal and an assist, and Michael Eyssimont scored for the Lightning (2-2-1), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Steven Stamkos had an assist in his return after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks (2-2-0), who have lost two straight. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period lead with a power-play goal when he stuffed in a rebound off a shot from Stamkos.

Boeser tied it 1-1 at 14 seconds into the second period with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Miller. Myers put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 1:02 with a slap shot from the high slot.

Eyssimont tied it 2-2 at 15:43 when he beat Demko with a shot to the glove side.

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 16:52 with a shot above the right circle that beat Demko over the shoulder. He made it 4-2 at 4:42 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Miller cut it to 4-3 at 18:11 after scoring on a rebound of Filip Hronek’s one-timer.

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker and had a chance to tie the game, but Johansson made a save on Boeser from in front of the net with 44.2 seconds remaining.