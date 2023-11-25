Canucks pull away in 3rd period, defeat Kraken

Latest News

Recap: Canucks at Kraken 11.24.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- The Vancouver Canucks pulled away with three goals in the third period, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves in a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday.

Sam Lafferty and Nils Hoglander scored 2:55 apart in the third for Vancouver, when it outshot Seattle 12-2.

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua and Ilya Mikheyev scored, and Conor Garland and Nils Aman each had two assists for the Canucks (14-6-1), who visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (16 points; four goals, 12 assists), the longest active streak in the NHL.

Tye Kartye scored for the Kraken (8-9-5), who went 0-for-4 on the power play and had a five-game point streak end (3-0-2). Joey Daccord made 22 saves.

Blueger gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 5:05 of the first period on a short-handed breakaway, intercepting a Justin Schultz pass at the red line and deking around Daccord’s left pad.

Matty Beniers thought he had tied it for Seattle on a power play at 6:59, but a Vancouver challenge confirmed Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz entered the zone offside.

Joshua pushed it to 2-0 at 12:07 of the second period, scoring on a rebound of Garland’s shot at the top of the crease.

Kartye cut it to 2-1 at 17:29, taking a Vince Dunn feed at the top of the slot and shooting under Demko’s glove.

Lafferty restored the Canucks’ two-goal lead at 9:43 of the third period on a redirection of Filip Hronek’s slap shot, and Hoglander scored on a 2-on-1 at 12:38 to make it 4-1.

Mikheyev scored at 17:30 for the 5-1 final.