Canucks at Kraken projected lineups

CANUCKS (17-11-8) at KRAKEN (17-19-2)
10 p.m. KHN, KONG, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Max Sasson -- Phil Di Giuseppe
Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)
Status report
Hughes and Pettersson are not on Vancouver's two-game road trip that concludes Thursday. … Seattle held an optional morning skate . … Daccord remains day to day and has been skating on his own. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday that the goalie is "dealing with a bruise that's lingering."