Canucks at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (17-11-8) at KRAKEN (17-19-2)

10 p.m. KHN, KONG, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Max Sasson -- Phil Di Giuseppe

Derek Forbort -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

Hughes and Pettersson are not on Vancouver's two-game road trip that concludes Thursday. … Seattle held an optional morning skate . … Daccord remains day to day and has been skating on his own. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday that the goalie is "dealing with a bruise that's lingering."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, out 3 months with broken clavicle

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Islanders complete home-and-home set

Celebrini winning Hobey Baker Award among top 10 NCAA hockey stories in 2024

Super 16: Golden Knights enter new year atop rankings

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

Kuemper makes 33 saves, Kings shut out Devils

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

PWHL notebook: Sceptres, Charge make major early-season trade

Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before Winter Classic

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

L'Heureux to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Predators game

Matthews practices again, could return for Maple Leafs this weekend

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons