Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers

Demko makes 39 saves for Vancouver; Trocheck scores twice for New York

Recap: Canucks @ Rangers 1.8.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Elias Pettersson had four points on two goals and two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 39 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

All-Star defenseman Quinn Hughes had an assist and was plus-4, improving to an NHL-best plus-30 for the Canucks (26-11-3), who tied the Rangers and Winnipeg Jets for the most wins in the NHL. His defense partner, Filip Hronek, was also plus-4 with two assists. Nils Hoglander scored two goals and Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists.

Vincent Trocheck (two goals), Artemi Panarin (goal, assist) and Alexis Lafreniere (two assists) each had two points for the Rangers (26-11-2). Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves. 

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:38 of the first period.

The Canucks responded 53 seconds later when J.T. Miller scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Pettersson to make it 1-1 at 4:31.

Hoglander's one-timer from the slot got past Shesterkin at 6:45 to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead. 

Boeser made it 3-1 at 19:44. He scored off the rush after Hughes hit Pettersson with a bank pass up off the right-wing wall. Pettersson then moved the puck up to Boeser through K'Andre Miller. Boeser deked to his backhand and roofed his shot past Shesterkin.

Panarin scored from the right circle at 8:19 of the second period to cut the Canucks' lead to 3-2. 

Pettersson made it 4-2 at 15:33, scoring off his own rebound by getting the puck back, going to his backhand to get it around Shesterkin's left pad and then to his forehand to tuck it in.

Hoglander pulled the puck through his legs to his backhand and scored at 16:47 to extend the lead to 5-2.

Trocheck scored from the left circle to make it 5-3 at 3:36 of the third period, but Pettersson scored into the empty net at 18:27 for the 6-3 final.

