Canucks at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (6-2-3) at KINGS (8-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Akil Thomas -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, is week to week. … Demko was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but there is no update on when the goalie could make his season debut. … Turcotte, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday; Kings coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte’s injury is not a head injury or related to any previous concussions. … Kaliyev, a forward, has started individual on-ice workouts but will have a lengthy ramp-up process after being injured at the start of training camp. … Fiala will remain on the first line with Kopitar and Kempe after being moved up in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Lightning host Flyers with Vasilevskiy 1 win from 300

Matthews uncertain for Maple Leafs on Friday because of upper-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche

Darwitz had 'pretty wild' journey on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Determination, skill led Darwitz to Hockey Hall, former coach says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Hanifin scores twice in 3rd period, lifts Golden Knights past Oilers

McDavid returns for Oilers in loss to Golden Knights

Predators’ patience being tested by early-season struggles

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bancroft, Eernisse among top undrafted forwards to watch in NCAA hockey

Super 16: Hellebuyck of Jets, Rangers’ Panarin among potential future Hall of Famers

Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

Larkin, DeBrincat propel Red Wings past Blackhawks

Ovechkin scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Predators