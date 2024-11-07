Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (6-2-3) at KINGS (8-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Akil Thomas -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, is week to week. … Demko was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but there is no update on when the goalie could make his season debut. … Turcotte, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday; Kings coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte’s injury is not a head injury or related to any previous concussions. … Kaliyev, a forward, has started individual on-ice workouts but will have a lengthy ramp-up process after being injured at the start of training camp. … Fiala will remain on the first line with Kopitar and Kempe after being moved up in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.