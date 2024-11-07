Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (6-2-3) at KINGS (8-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Akil Thomas -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Caleb Jones
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Forbort, a defenseman, is week to week. … Demko was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but there is no update on when the goalie could make his season debut. … Turcotte, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday; Kings coach Jim Hiller said Turcotte’s injury is not a head injury or related to any previous concussions. … Kaliyev, a forward, has started individual on-ice workouts but will have a lengthy ramp-up process after being injured at the start of training camp. … Fiala will remain on the first line with Kopitar and Kempe after being moved up in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.