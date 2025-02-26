Canucks at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (26-20-11) at KINGS (31-17-7)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander

Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Nils Aman, Victor Mancini

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Status report

Hughes is a game-time decision after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury; if he cannot play, Forbort likely would play on the first pair with Hronek. … The Canucks made changes to their lines in practice Monday, including moving Hoglander up to the first line and Hronek to the fourth line. … Rittich will make his first start since Feb. 8 when he made 25 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

