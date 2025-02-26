Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (26-20-11) at KINGS (31-17-7)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Nils Hoglander
Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Nils Aman, Victor Mancini
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Status report
Hughes is a game-time decision after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury; if he cannot play, Forbort likely would play on the first pair with Hronek. … The Canucks made changes to their lines in practice Monday, including moving Hoglander up to the first line and Hronek to the fourth line. … Rittich will make his first start since Feb. 8 when he made 25 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.