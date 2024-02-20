Canucks at Avalanche

CANUCKS (37-14-6) at AVALANCHE (34-18-4)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Arshdeep Bains -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Fredrik Olofsson -- Chris Wagner -- Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)
Status report
Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said it’s possible Bains makes his NHL debut. The 23-year-old had 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 42 games for Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. … O’Connor, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.