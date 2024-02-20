Canucks at Avalanche

CANUCKS (37-14-6) at AVALANCHE (34-18-4)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Lindholm -- Elias Pettersson

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Arshdeep Bains -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Fredrik Olofsson -- Chris Wagner -- Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Status report

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said it’s possible Bains makes his NHL debut. The 23-year-old had 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 42 games for Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. … O’Connor, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.