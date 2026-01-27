Mammoth at Panthers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (27-21-4) at PANTHERS (28-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; Utah 16, SCRIPPS
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Sandis Vilmanis -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Luke Kunin, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Vanecek is expected to start against his former team. ... The Panthers will go with the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.