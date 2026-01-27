Mammoth at Panthers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (27-21-4) at PANTHERS (28-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; Utah 16, SCRIPPS

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Sandis Vilmanis -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Vanecek is expected to start against his former team. ... The Panthers will go with the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.