Johnston, Stars rally past Mammoth for 3rd win in row

Breaks tie with NHL-leading 10th power-play goal for Dallas

Mammoth at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Wyatt Johnston scored his NHL-leading 10th power-play goal of the season to help the Dallas Stars rally for a 4-3 win against the Utah Mammoth at American Airlines Center on Friday.

With Dallas on a 5-on-3 power play, Johnston scored the eventual game-winner at 18:33 of the second period on a shot from the back door.

Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas (16-5-4), which won its third straight and extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Jake Oettinger made 27 saves, and Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists.

Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney, and Jack McBain scored for Utah (12-10-3), which lost the opener of its longest road trip of the season (six games). Vanecek made 24 saves.

Cooley scored 57 seconds into the first period to give Utah a 1-0 lead when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Dylan Guenther after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

Rooney, playing his first game with the Mammoth, made it 2-0 at 12:17 on a shot from the high slot that picked the top glove-side corner.

Hintz cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:38 when he deflected the puck in the slot on the power play.

Benn tied it 2-2 at 8:16 in the second period when he pounced on a bouncing puck in the slot.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 9:18 on a backhand in the slot off a behind-the-net pass by Kyle Capobianco. It was his 12th goal in his past nine games.

McBain tied it 3-3 at 16:14 when he gloved a rebound down and backhanded the puck into the net at the top of the crease.

Latest News

Letang scores in OT, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

Keller plays for Mammoth day after death of father

Predators hold off Blackhawks for 2nd road win in row

Jarvis' hat trick leads Hurricanes past Jets

Chychrun scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Maple Leafs

Flyers recover to defeat Islanders in shootout

Cooley makes 37 saves for Flames in win against Panthers

Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

Allen makes 42 saves, Devils shut out Sabres for 3rd straight win

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Wallstedt, Wild end Avalanche 10-game winning streak in shootout

Askarov makes 32 saves in Sharks win against Canucks

Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights for 3rd straight win

Kraken attends Torrent’s inaugural home opener 

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out 6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee White shows up at Red Wings game