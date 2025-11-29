Johnston, Stars rally past Mammoth for 3rd win in row

With Dallas on a 5-on-3 power play, Johnston scored the eventual game-winner at 18:33 of the second period on a shot from the back door.

Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn, and Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas (16-5-4), which won its third straight and extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Jake Oettinger made 27 saves, and Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists.

Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney, and Jack McBain scored for Utah (12-10-3), which lost the opener of its longest road trip of the season (six games). Vanecek made 24 saves.

Cooley scored 57 seconds into the first period to give Utah a 1-0 lead when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Dylan Guenther after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

Rooney, playing his first game with the Mammoth, made it 2-0 at 12:17 on a shot from the high slot that picked the top glove-side corner.

Hintz cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:38 when he deflected the puck in the slot on the power play.

Benn tied it 2-2 at 8:16 in the second period when he pounced on a bouncing puck in the slot.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 9:18 on a backhand in the slot off a behind-the-net pass by Kyle Capobianco. It was his 12th goal in his past nine games.

McBain tied it 3-3 at 16:14 when he gloved a rebound down and backhanded the puck into the net at the top of the crease.