Utah at Canucks projected lineups

UTAH (29-26-11) at CANUCKS (31-24-11)
8 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Nick Bjugstad -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Brock Boeser -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Elias Nils Pettersson
Injured: Filip Chytl (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … O’Brien, a forward, returned to Utah on Saturday for further evaluation after sustaining a lower-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Bjugstad, who was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing four games but was scratched against Seattle, is expected to take O’Brien’s spot in the lineup. … Chytil, a center, left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after getting hit from behind into the boards; there was no update after the game. … Lankinen will start after Silovs made 17 saves Saturday.