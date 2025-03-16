Utah at Canucks projected lineups

UTAH (29-26-11) at CANUCKS (31-24-11)

8 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Nick Bjugstad -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Brock Boeser -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Elias Nils Pettersson

Injured: Filip Chytl (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … O’Brien, a forward, returned to Utah on Saturday for further evaluation after sustaining a lower-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Bjugstad, who was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing four games but was scratched against Seattle, is expected to take O’Brien’s spot in the lineup. … Chytil, a center, left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after getting hit from behind into the boards; there was no update after the game. … Lankinen will start after Silovs made 17 saves Saturday.