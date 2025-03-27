Utah at Lightning projected lineups

UTAH (32-28-11) at LIGHTNING (41-25-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah 16, SNO, SN1
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson
Injured: None
Status report
Utah recalled Yamamoto, a forward, from the Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Cernak participated in the Lightning morning skate and is expected to play after leaving during the first period of a 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.