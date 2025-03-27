Utah at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (32-28-11) at LIGHTNING (41-25-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah 16, SNO, SN1

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Status report

Utah recalled Yamamoto, a forward, from the Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Cernak participated in the Lightning morning skate and is expected to play after leaving during the first period of a 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Latest News

Les Flames retrouveront Backlund contre les Stars

NHL Buzz: Wild's Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek skate for 1st time in weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin looks to get closer to Gretzky vs. Wild, but won’t face Fleury 

McIlrath signs 2-year, $1.6 million contract with Capitals

Tortorella fired as Flyers coach, replaced by Shaw

NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo may be out for Golden Knights' road trip

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs eye sole possession of Atlantic lead

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Robertson scores natural hat trick, Stars hold off late Oilers rally

Carlsson scores 2 goals, Ducks ease past Bruins

Byfield ‘in a good spot’ for Kings with playoffs approaching 

Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand with goaltending ahead of playoffs

Canucks push past Islanders, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Mercer scores twice, Devils hold off Blackhawks to end 3-game skid