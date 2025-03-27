Utah at Lightning projected lineups

UTAH (32-28-11) at LIGHTNING (41-25-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah 16, SNO, SN1

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O'Brien (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson

Injured: None

Status report

Utah recalled Yamamoto, a forward, from the Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Cernak participated in the Lightning morning skate and is expected to play after leaving during the first period of a 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.