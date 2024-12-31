Schwartz has 3 points, Kraken pull away from Utah in 3rd

Yanni Gourde, Andre Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann also scored, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the Kraken (17-19-2), who have won two straight after losing their previous five. Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves.

Logan Cooley scored to extend his road point streak to 10 games, and Alexander Kerfoot also had a goal for Utah (16-14-6), which has lost four straight (0-3-1). Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves.

Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:41 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle that deflected off Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson’s stick and under Grubauer.

Gourde tied it 1-1 at 18:06 of the first. Vejmelka kicked out Ryker Evans’ shot from the left point, but the rebound went right onto the stick of Gourde, who shot past the sprawling goalie.

Burakovsky gave Seattle a 2-1 lead just 51 seconds later, redirecting Schwartz’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle five-hole on Vejmelka.

Kerfoot tied it 2-2 at 19:01 of the second period, skating into Michael Carcone’s rebound in the left circle and lifting a shot over Grubauer’s blocker.

Schwartz put Seattle back in front 3-2 at 7:22 of the third period, receiving a stretch pass from Kakko and snapping a shot between Vejmelka’s pads on a breakaway.

Beniers pushed it to 4-2 at 11:09 after he received another pass from Kakko for a partial breakaway. Although he fanned on the initial attempt, he retrieved the puck below the goal line and quickly banked a shot in off Vejmelka’s left pad.

McCann added an empty-net goal with 1:48 remaining for the 5-2 final.