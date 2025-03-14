Utah at Kraken projected lineups

UTAH (29-25-11) at KRAKEN (28-34-4)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KING 5, KONG

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Nick Bjugstad

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Ryker Evans, John Hayden

Injured: None

Status report

Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Bjugstad was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing four games with an upper-body injury, but the center is not expected to play. ... Mahura will return after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

