Utah at Kraken projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Nick Bjugstad
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Ryker Evans, John Hayden
Injured: None
Status report
Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Bjugstad was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing four games with an upper-body injury, but the center is not expected to play. ... Mahura will return after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.