Sergachev scores late in OT, lifts Utah past Canadiens

Sergachev directed a Nick Schmaltz pass through the crease inside the left post.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Schmaltz had two assists for Utah (9-10-3), which had lost four of five. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves.

Jayden Struble scored for a second straight game and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves for Montreal (7-12-2), which lost 6-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the second period. He one-timed Clayton Keller’s cross-ice pass to score on a slap shot past Montembeault’s glove from the left face-off circle.

Struble tied it 1-1 at 8:05. He took a pass from David Savard inside the blue line and moved up to score stick side with a rising wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Alex Newhook scored 46 seconds into the third period to put Montreal up 2-1. He drove to the left side of the net and got to a rebound of Christian Dvorak’s shot from behind the goal line to chip a backhand over Vejmelka’s right pad

Jack McBain tied it 2-2 at 4:17 with a one-timer from the slot on a 2-on-1 pass from Logan Cooley. McBain has scored in three straight games.

Utah defenseman Robert Bortuzzo went to the dressing room at 14:37 of the second period when he was penalized for kneeing after his open-ice collision with Montreal forward Joshua Roy. He sustained a lower-body injury.

Roy made his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the AHL on Monday.

Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson did not play because of a lower-body injury.