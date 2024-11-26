Utah at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (8-10-3) at CANADIENS (7- 11-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Michael Kesselring -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joshua Roy

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

Bortuzzo will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Laine, a forward, participated in the morning skate but his return date is still undetermined. … Montembeault will make his fifth straight start; Primeau will start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens will have new defense pairs and lines with only the second line remaining the same. … Dach moves to center from the wing. … Roy will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Barron will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and eight of nine.

