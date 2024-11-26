Utah at Canadiens projected lineups

UTAH (8-10-3) at CANADIENS (7- 11-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Michael Kesselring -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joshua Roy
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)
Status report
Bortuzzo will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Laine, a forward, participated in the morning skate but his return date is still undetermined. … Montembeault will make his fifth straight start; Primeau will start at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens will have new defense pairs and lines with only the second line remaining the same. … Dach moves to center from the wing. … Roy will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Barron will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and eight of nine.