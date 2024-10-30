Edmundson scores twice, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

“We brought him in for a lot of reasons, and if he wants to do that (score), we’ll take that as well,” Kings head coach Jim Hiller said of Edmundson, who signed a four-year, $15.4 million contract ($3.85 million average annual value) on July 1.

Brandt Clarke had a goal and an assist, Adrian Kempe had two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return for the Kings (5-2-2) after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley scored for Utah (4-4-1), which has lost three straight and five of six. Connor Ingram allowed three goals on 23 shots.

“Not ideal, going three in a row here, but can’t hit the panic button,” said Utah center Nick Bjugstad, who made his season debut after missing the first eight games with an upper-body injury. “We got the tools, we got the guys in there, and it’s just going to come down to kind of having that killer instinct, as I kind of talked about before. I think we’ll, for sure, come out of this and be stronger for it.”