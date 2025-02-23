Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

“It was clearly his best game,” Los Angeles head coach Jim Hiller said of Doughty, who won the 4 Nations Face-off with Canada on Thursday.

Kevin Fiala had a power-play goal and an assist, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves, and the Kings (30-17-7) have a five-game home point streak (4-0-1).

“Like Jimmy [Hiller] was saying before the game, I think the first four or five games out of break everybody’s gonna be a little rusty, like the beginning of the season. So the sooner we can get to that game sooner than the other teams, we’ll be in a good spot,” Los Angeles forward Alex Laferriere said.

Barrett Hayton had two power-play goals as part of the first NHL hat trick for Utah (24-24-9). Nick Schmaltz had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 21 saves.

“I thought we kind of left it all out there, played with good pace,” Hayton said. “Like I said, just a couple of plays that cost us tonight. Obviously it's a one-goal game and down the stretch there are going to be a lot of those games. Every team’s fighting. They’re fighting over there, it was a huge game for them as well and we need to find a way to come out on the right side of these.”

Hayton put Utah up 1-0 at 7:54 of the first period on the power play. He was at the top of the crease to deflect Schmaltz’s backhand shot from the left circle.

Doughty tied it up 1-1 at 8:22 on a one-timer from Fiala. It was Doughty’s first goal in seven games after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25.

“I’m getting really close to feeling like myself,” Doughty said. “I expected to be myself that first game in Florida (when he made his season debut on Jan. 29) and did not work out that way at all, so you gotta look at that like I don’t know why I expected that. I was out for so long, but I knew it was gonna take a little bit to get it back, and hopefully I’m on the upward trajectory.”