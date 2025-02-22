Utah at Kings projected lineups

UTAH (24-23-9) at KINGS (29-17-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: None

Status report

Cooley has been upgraded to day to day but the center will miss his seventh straight game. … Durzi will return after missing 52 games because of a shoulder injury he sustained against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14 that required surgery. … Anderson will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

