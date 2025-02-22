Utah at Kings projected lineups

UTAH (24-23-9) at KINGS (29-17-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: None
Status report
Cooley has been upgraded to day to day but the center will miss his seventh straight game. … Durzi will return after missing 52 games because of a shoulder injury he sustained against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14 that required surgery. … Anderson will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.