Zizing ‘Em Up: GMs for Canada, U.S. discuss upcoming Olympics

TORONTO -- Welcome to the Olympic general managers’ roundtable.

At least the North American version, anyway.

Wednesday will mark the 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and there are still so many issues to be addressed concerning the competition and its individual teams.

Sure, each individual nation named its first six players back on June 16. Having said that, how are the remaining roster decisions shaping up? Who’s hot and who’s not through the first few weeks of the new NHL season? How have injuries affected some of the top candidates? How does the fact that the event will be played on the smaller NHL ice surface rather than the more expansive Olympic-sized dimensions of the past play into the type of players nations will be favoring?

So many questions.

And to help answer them, NHL.com elicited the help of Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong and Team USA GM Bill Guerin to hopefully add some clarity with Italy looming closer and closer.

First off, Wednesday marks 100 days until the start of the tournament. Is it getting closer faster than you thought?

Armstrong: “I would say it doesn't seem to be coming up fast. We've known for years when the Olympics were so the preparation was very meticulously planned out. And the players are defining themselves positively and negatively over the first part of the season, and they have another two months now to put their final stake in the ground, and then we'll select our team and be ready. But I think we're very comfortable in our preparation.”

Guerin: “A little bit of both -- fast and slow. I guess it seems like it's forever away, but we all know that the closer we get, the faster it's going to go. So, we've got to be ready and we’ve got to be prepared and doing all our work. Part of it, it's just being ready, being prepared, being coordinated. And now we’re at the point where we can just go and watch the players and go through our process, we know what it is, and you know, that's pretty much it. And now it's just kind of sticking to the game plan and going through it.”

Obviously, both your teams put on a magnificent show at the 4 Nations Face-Off, capped off with a brilliant championship game which fittingly went to overtime before Canada won 4-3. One of the most difficult parts of team construction for that event was that your final rosters had to be submitted by early December, 10 weeks before the actual competition. This time around you don’t have to submit your roster until early January, which gives you more time to gauge who’s in form. How much does that additional time help in the process of deciding which players fill out your roster?

Armstrong: “I certainly understand picking the team later in advance of the event. I think this makes sense. It’s more appropriate than maybe the way we did last year, two or three months beforehand. It was far too early, in my opinion. Last year, you know, the players didn't get a chance to define themselves enough in the season. Now, by going to January 1, I think we're going to have a much more honest opinion of their play than we did last year. So, I think obviously you'd like to have the opportunity to do it up until the day before the event, to get the players playing at their peak at that time. But we understand there's a logistical part of it. I think that this is much more conducive about putting players playing their best on the team than it was for the 4 Nations.”

Guerin: “To me, it's more about the health we're going to have to make tough decisions, and not everybody can make the team. So there are going to be some guys who have had good seasons or are having good feelings that don't make the team that very well could have. But it's more knowing who's going to be healthy, who's going to be hurt, and keeping everybody ready to go, because, you know, there could be last minute changes.”