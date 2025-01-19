Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

Defenseman facing discipline for cross-checking against Oilers defenseman Bouchard

Myers for hearing story 1_19_25

© Rich Lam/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyler Myers will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman is facing discipline for cross-checking against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard on Saturday.

The time and date of the hearing is to be determined.

The incident occurred at 19:57 of the third period of the Canucks’ 3-2 win at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

