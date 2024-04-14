Trophy Tracker: Bedard choice for Calder as rookie of year

To mark the final week of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its fourth installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Connor Bedard could become the first player from the Chicago Blackhawks in eight years to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.
The last Chicago player to win the award was forward Artemi Panarin in 2016. The Blackhawks also had winners in 2008 (Patrick Kane), 1991 (Ed Belfour), 1983 (Steve Larmer), 1970 (Tony Esposito), 1960 (Bill Hay), 1955 (Ed Litzenberger), 1938 (Cully Dahlstrom), and 1936 (Mike Karakas).
Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the League's rookies in goals (22), points (60), even-strength points (39), game-opening goals (seven), and takeaways (44) in 65 games this season. He also tops first-year forwards in average ice time per game (19:46) and power-play points (21) and is third with 24 penalties drawn.
And he's accomplished all this despite missing more than a month of playing time because of a fractured jaw sustained Jan. 5.
The 18-year-old is the favorite among NHL.com writers for the Calder Trophy in the final trophy tracker of the season, receiving 72 voting points, including 12 of 15 first-place votes.
"That's automatic, right?" Chicago coach Luke Richardson said when asked recently about Bedard's chances of winning the Calder. "I mean, his production offensively is great, but now that you're adding better and more conscious responsibility away from the puck, I think that shows a lot of maturity in a young player. And when you have the point production still coming when you're doing that, that's a sign of a real solid player that's going to be here for a long time doing this."