Training Camp Buzz: Hall practices with Blackhawks for 1st time

Cogliano targeting season opener for Avalanche; Couture out week to week for Sharks

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall practiced for the first time with the Blackhawks on Saturday after missing the first two days of training camp with a lower-body injury.

"I'm not going to really get into it. Just some precautionary stuff," Hall said of his injury.  "I think I was ready to skate but ultimately, we just decided it was best for me to stay out for a day or two, and with us not playing an exhibition game until Thursday (against the St. Louis Blues), there was not a huge rush. So, like I said, it was great to be out, I felt great, and I think we're good to go now."

The 31-year-old, along with forward Nick Foligno was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins on June 26. Hall had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 61 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. 

Hall was on the left wing with center Connor Bedard, who the Blackhawks selected No. 1 at the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft in June. Ryan Donato was on the right wing. Tyler Johnson, who had been on the right wing with Bedard the past two days with Donato on the left, practiced with the second group on Saturday. -- Tracey Myers

Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano is hoping to be cleared to play for the Avalanche's season opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.

"We're targeting, for sure, that area, the first game I think," the forward said Friday. "Now, we're just checking all the boxes. We're going slow with it. We're making sure that everyone's confident when I come back, even though things are healed, and I got the full support of everyone here to do that."

Cogliano has been a non-contact participant at training camp after he suffered multiple fractures in his neck in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference First Round.

"No surgery. I got lucky," he said. "If I think about things, all things worked out the right way because there were two fractures, and in some cases they have you wearing a brace for a long time. I wore it here and there, but I thought it did more hindering than good for me. So I ended up [not wearing] a brace, and I think that probably helped me just be where I am today, because I think if you wear a brace, your neck muscles don't respond well. So even though it was two fractures, I think, knock on wood, everything went the right way." -- Ryan Boulding

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale did not attend the opening day of training camp Thursday. Each is a restricted free agent and doesn’t have a contract for this season.

"I've gone through it myself," said general manager Pat Verbeek, who played 20 seasons in the NHL. "I went into camp unsigned and I understand what these players are going through. I understand what management's going through. So it's a process. It just has to work itself through. There's constant talks and so you just work through it."

Zegras, a 22-year-old forward, was selected No. 9 by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He led the Ducks with 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 81 games last season.

Drysdale, a 21 year-old defenseman, was selected No. 6 by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft. He sustained a shoulder injury Oct. 28 and underwent season-ending surgery, limiting him to eight games last season. In 2021-22 he was second among rookie NHL defensemen with 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 81 games. -- Dan Arritt

San Jose Sharks

Captain Logan Couture is week to week with a lower-body injury and will miss the start of training camp. There is no timetable yet for his return.

"It's frustrating," the forward said Thursday. "I wish I was out there with the guys. It's been tough, just watching. I hate watching, I want to play. I want to be a part of the everyday (routine)."

Couture said he injured himself during his offseason training.

"It's fortunate that it happened now, so I can get back," he said. "Right now, the goal is not to miss any games and that's all I'm focused on right now."

Couture had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season.

"It opens the door for (William) Eklund and other young players, for sure,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “I think everyone here knows what ‘Cooch’ means to our team on and off the ice. He'll be sorely missed if he isn't able to start the season with us, but it will also give an opportunity to someone else." -- Chelena Goldman