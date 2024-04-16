Maple Leafs at Panthers

MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-10) at PANTHERS (51-24-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling -- Brandon Montour

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games. ... Forwards Max Domi and Bobby McMann each could be rested. ... Verhaeghe will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekblad practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is not expected to play; the defenseman left during a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous two games.