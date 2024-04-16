Maple Leafs at Panthers

MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-10) at PANTHERS (51-24-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lybushkin
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling -- Brandon Montour
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games. ... Forwards Max Domi and Bobby McMann each could be rested. ... Verhaeghe will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekblad practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is not expected to play; the defenseman left during a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous two games.