Maple Leafs at Panthers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-10) at PANTHERS (51-24-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling -- Brandon Montour

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games. ... Forwards Max Domi and Bobby McMann each could be rested. ... Verhaeghe will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Ekblad practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game. ... Ekman-Larsson is not expected to play; the defenseman left during a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous two games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 16

Sterling was memorable Islanders voice before making mark with Yankees 

NHL Buzz: Demko to return for Canucks against Flames

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 4 teams still alive for 2nd East wild card

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 16

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini tops Central Scouting North American ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

Silayev tops final Central Scouting International ranking for 2024 NHL Draft

State Your Case: Hurricanes or Islanders in 1st round of playoffs

Penguins hoping to ‘get some help,’ stay alive in East wild-card race 

‘Saving Sakic’ now available, tells story of how Harrison Ford helped keep center in Denver

Granato fired as Sabres coach, no replacement named

Hurricanes to play Islanders in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid becomes 4th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

McDavid gets 100th assist, Oilers score 9 in win against Sharks

Kings lose to Wild, fail to gain in Pacific

Capitals 'focus on us' with opportunity to control playoff destiny