Maple Leafs embracing 'real test' against Bruins in Game 7

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs won two straight games under challenging circumstances to force Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round, and are hoping their momentum won’t stop there.

They were without center Auston Matthews in each, a 2-1 overtime win in Boston in Game 5 on Tuesday, and a 2-1 win in Toronto in Game 6 on Thursday.

Matthews, the NHL's leading goal scorer during the regular season with 69 in 81 games, has been out with an undisclosed ailment and his status is unclear for Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"We're in a position where if we win, we're alive; if we lose we're dead and that's the way we've been the last two games and I think we've performed well under those circumstances so in terms of our approach we can't change too much," defenseman Morgan Rielly said Friday.

Matthews skated again on his own prior to the team travelling to Boston. Coach Sheldon Keefe said there has been progression, but otherwise offered no update on his status.

Toronto has not won a series-deciding game since April 20, 2004, when they defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, having gone 0-6 since then (0-5 in Game 7's; 0-1 in Game 5 in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers).

Rielly, who has played in each of Toronto's past five series-deciding games, said the team is not devoting any attention to prior failures.

"The belief is high, I don't think you lose that," Rielly said. "We believe in our group, and we've been happy with what we've been able to do the last couple of games. The belief is high. We're not thinking about previous Game 7's."

The Maple Leafs had two outstanding defensive efforts in Games 5 and 6, outshooting the Bruins by a combined 23-3 margin in the first periods in those two games. They got timely scoring with an overtime goal from Matthew Knies and Game 5, and two from William Nylander in Game 6, the first coming with 55 seconds left in the second period to make it 1-0 and the second with 2:13 remaining in the third period to push it to 2-0.

"Certainly, we've accomplished something, we feel good about it because we've got ourselves to this point but all we've done is dig ourselves out of a hole we've created for ourselves and now the real test comes in," Keefe said "...I'm excited for our guys. The reality is, we haven't accomplished nearly what we've set out to do, the greatest challenge lies ahead and the guys will be ready for it."

The Maple Leafs have also lost each of their past six Game 7s on the road, the last win coming in 1993 against the Detroit Red Wings in the Division Semifinals.

"We were happy," defenseman Timothy Liljegren said. "We were happy with the effort we put in (in Game 6) but we know we have to do it again tomorrow so that's what we're looking to do."

The power play, however, continues to hamper the Maple Leafs, having gone 1-for-20 in the series, including managing two shots on a double-minor for high sticking to David Pastrnak in Game 6. During the regular season, Toronto ranked seventh on the power play at 24 percent.

"No better time than for [the power play to come through] to happen in Game 7," Keefe said. "You talk about moments, the power play can come through for us in a situation like this, we will very quickly forget about what's happened beforehand."

While there is tremendous pressure in playing a Game 7, Nylander took his usual light-hearted approach when asked about the challenge after Game 6.

"It's special, I don't know if we have won one yet, so we have to be up to the test," Nylander said.

Part of that test will be facing a desperate Bruins team, who for the second straight season, will play a Game 7 at home after squandering a 3-1 lead in the first round. The Florida Panthers completed the comeback in 2023, winning Game 7, 4-3 in overtime. Toronto has lost its past three Game 7s against Boston (2013, 2018, 2019) but if they can match the feat of Florida last season, a date with the Panthers awaits them in the Eastern Conference Second Round in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

"It's what you think about when you are younger," Rielly said. "It has all the pressure of your season riding on it. You come together as a group, and you just want to perform for one another. It's challenging to deal with the mental approach, but I think there's beauty in that, it can be a lot of fun."