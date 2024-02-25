Bertuzzi scores hat trick, Maple Leafs edge Avalanche for 7th straight win

Nylander has 3 assists for Toronto; MacKinnon extends home point streak to 28

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Avalanche 2.24.24

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Tyler Bertuzzi scored a hat trick on his 29th birthday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their seventh straight game with a 4-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

It was Bertuzzi's first multigoal game since Oct. 14, 2021, when he played for the Detroit Red Wings.

Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander had three assists for the Maple Leafs (33-16-8). Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (35-19-5), who had won six in a row at home. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 28 games, which is tied for the sixth-longest at any point in a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the record at 40 games (1988-89).

Artturi Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period, redirecting MacKinnon’s slap pass at the edge of the crease for a power-play goal.

Andrew Cogliano made it 2-0 at 11:07, scoring glove side off a pass from MacKinnon on a 2-on-1. MacKinnon had started the rush by skating down the right boards past Morgan Rielly, which forced TJ Brodie to slide his way.

Bertuzzi cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:42 of the first. He finished a backdoor pass from Marner at the right post.

Bertuzzi scored again to tie the game 2-2 at 14:45 of the second period, swatting in the rebound of Nylander’s initial shot in the crease on a 3-on-2 rush.

Marner then put Toronto in front 3-2 at 16:48 with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Rantanen tied it 3-3 at 4:41 of the third period, scoring with his own wrist shot from the blue line through traffic.

However, Bertuzzi completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 17:09 for the 4-3 final.

