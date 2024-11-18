Jarnkrok has surgery, out month to month for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Calle Jarnkrok had groin and sports hernia surgery Monday and will be out month to month for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 33-year-old forward, who has yet to play this season, traveled to New York last week to meet with a specialist after his initial rehab process was not yielding results.

“Tough on Jarnkrok right from camp, obviously,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “He’s got to get it fixed and he will be out a while.

“It’s too bad because he’s a player that we liked and can help us but really hasn’t had that opportunity to do that.”

Berube said there is still hope Jarnkrok could be available to play later this season.

“Yeah, for sure,” Berube said. “I just think it’s one of those types of things, see how he heals up and how everything goes, so that’s where that’s at.”

Jarnkrok was slowed by the injury during training camp and missed several practices. He did not have a point in two preseason games.

Jarnkrok had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and was plus-16 in 52 games last season, his second with Toronto. He signed a four-year contract with the Maple Leafs ($2.1 million average annual value) on July 15, 2022.

He has 301 points (136 goals, 165 assists) in 699 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames and the Maple Leafs and 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 93 Stanley Cup Playoff games.