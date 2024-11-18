Jarnkrok has surgery, out month to month for Maple Leafs

Forward has yet to play this season, had 21 points in 2023-24

calle jarnkrok TOR injury status groin

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Calle Jarnkrok had groin and sports hernia surgery Monday and will be out month to month for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 33-year-old forward, who has yet to play this season, traveled to New York last week to meet with a specialist after his initial rehab process was not yielding results.

“Tough on Jarnkrok right from camp, obviously,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “He’s got to get it fixed and he will be out a while.

“It’s too bad because he’s a player that we liked and can help us but really hasn’t had that opportunity to do that.”

Berube said there is still hope Jarnkrok could be available to play later this season.

“Yeah, for sure,” Berube said. “I just think it’s one of those types of things, see how he heals up and how everything goes, so that’s where that’s at.”

Jarnkrok was slowed by the injury during training camp and missed several practices. He did not have a point in two preseason games.

Jarnkrok had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and was plus-16 in 52 games last season, his second with Toronto. He signed a four-year contract with the Maple Leafs ($2.1 million average annual value) on July 15, 2022.

He has 301 points (136 goals, 165 assists) in 699 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames and the Maple Leafs and 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 93 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews likely to miss 7th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Caufield face off when Oilers visit Canadiens 

NHL Buzz: Thompson could return from injury for Sabres on Wednesday

Esposito brothers began road to Hockey Hall of Fame playing in great outdoors

NHL Foundation in U.S. and Canada to focus on 5 key pillars

Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Stamkos scores twice on power play, Predators defeat Canucks

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Ovechkin scores hat trick, sparks Capitals past Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Caufield focused on 'being more than just a goal-scorer' for Canadiens

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 18

Trophy Tracker: Stankoven of Stars top choice for Calder as rookie of year