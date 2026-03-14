Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (28-27-11) at SABRES (40-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Troy Stecher

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Auston Matthews (MCL tear)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Zach Metsa

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Matthews, a center, is out the rest of the regular season after being injured in a knee-on-knee hit by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas during a 6-4 win on Thursday. ... Tuch is expected to play after missing a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday with a lower-body ailment. … Samuelsson is doubtful; the defenseman did not practice Friday for maintenance. ... Pearson will not play after the forward missed practice Friday and the Sabres morning skate. ... Ellis, who did not skate with the team Friday or Saturday, will not dress; the goalie is dealing with an issue that flared up recently during a practice. … Timmins, a defenseman, skated with the team for the first time since breaking his leg Dec. 18 and will travel with the team when they begin a four-game road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.