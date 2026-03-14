Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (28-27-11) at SABRES (40-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Auston Matthews (MCL tear)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Zach Metsa
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Matthews, a center, is out the rest of the regular season after being injured in a knee-on-knee hit by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas during a 6-4 win on Thursday. ... Tuch is expected to play after missing a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday with a lower-body ailment. … Samuelsson is doubtful; the defenseman did not practice Friday for maintenance. ... Pearson will not play after the forward missed practice Friday and the Sabres morning skate. ... Ellis, who did not skate with the team Friday or Saturday, will not dress; the goalie is dealing with an issue that flared up recently during a practice. … Timmins, a defenseman, skated with the team for the first time since breaking his leg Dec. 18 and will travel with the team when they begin a four-game road trip at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.