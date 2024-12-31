On Tap: Day 6 of 2025 World Junior Championship

On Tap for Day 6

All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan (Noon ET) -- A spot in the quarterfinals goes to the winner of this game.

After a 5-1 loss to Czechia in its tournament opener, Switzerland (0-0-0-3, zero points) has played two close games, losing 2-1 to Slovakia on a goal with 3:15 remaining in the third period, and then scored four power-play goals in the third period to put a scare into Sweden before losing 7-5. Those four goals, however, were more than the three they scored in their first eight periods at the WJC.

"Goalscoring is our biggest problem now," Switzerland captain Alain Graf said. "The last period we showed that we can score goals. We have one game left, and we have to go all in, shoot, and get more goals."

Kazakhstan (0-0-1-2, one point) had its own close loss, scoring two short-handed goals in the final 3:23 of the third period to force overtime before losing 4-3 to Slovakia on Monday. It was quite the rebound from a 14-2 loss to Czechia on Saturday.

"We're trying to forget those [first] two games we played [also 8-1 loss to Sweden on Friday] because it was just horrible," Kazakhstan captain Aslan Zhusupbekov (2025 draft eligible) said. "We just try to improve. First it's tell ourselves we can play and win against basically every team. We're going to try to do that again tomorrow."