Martone, Schaefer selected to Canada roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Joining them are five players who were part of Canada's fifth-place finish at the 2024 WJC: defensemen Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) and Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), and forwards Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken) and Brayden Yager (Winnipeg Jets).
Yager was second for Canada with five points (two goals, three assists) in five games at the 2024 WJC. Molendyk didn't play because of a wrist injury.
"This group of 25 players is excited for the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in front of Canadian fans in Ottawa, and to represent their country in our quest to win a gold medal," coach Dave Cameron said Friday. "This is a great accomplishment for these players and their families, and we know they will enjoy the World Juniors experience while bringing the competitiveness needed for us to be successful and accomplish our goal."
Also on the team is forward Gavin McKenna. The 17-year-old leads the Western Hockey League with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 30 games with Medicine Hat. He is a candidate to be the first pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
"Gavin's an elite player," Canada vice president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said. "Obviously he's got incredible talent. He's an elite skilled player. He's got vision and talent and skill, and I think he's a player that can contribute up and down your lineup. I think he gets a lot of attributes because of his offensive ability, but he's a kid who's committed on both sides of the puck as well."
Canada will play in Group A in the preliminary round, along with Finland, Germany, Latvia and the United States, with its games at Canadian Tire Centre. Group B consists of Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland, and will play its preliminary-round games at TD Place.
"We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a competitive and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to win a gold medal on home ice," Canada management group lead Peter Anholt said.
CANADA WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
GOALIES: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Carter George, Owen Sound, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Jack Ivankovic, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible)
DEFENSEMEN: Beau Akey, Barrie, OHL (Edmonton Oilers); Oliver Bonk, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Sam Dickinson, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks); Andrew Gibson, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators); Tanner Molendyk, Saskatoon, WHL (Nashville Predators); Sawyer Mynio, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks); Caden Price, Kelowna, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Matthew Schaefer, Erie, OHL (2025 draft eligible)
FORWARDS: Cole Beaudoin, Barrie, OHL (Utah Hockey Club); Mathieu Cataford, Rimouski, QMJHL (Vegas Golden Knights); Berkly Catton, Spokane, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Easton Cowan, London, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Ethan Gauthier, Drummondville, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Tanner Howe, Calgary, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Jett Luchanko, Guelph, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Porter Martone, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat, WHL (2026 draft eligible); Bradly Nadeau, Chicago, AHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Luca Pinelli, Ottawa, OHL (Columbus Blue Jackets); Carson Rehkopf, Brampton, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Calum Ritchie, Oshawa, OHL (Colorado Avalanche); Brayden Yager, Lethbridge, WHL (Winnipeg Jets)