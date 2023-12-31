Winter Classic field goes deep to give outdoor game Seattle flavor

SEATTLE -- The drama will play out on the big stage, the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights performing on a set crafted by Seattle-based Hotopp Creative Studio and the Seattle Shakespeare Company, as if this were a theatrical production.

A ship sinks in center field, the vessel capsized by the Kraken’s tentacles. Thoughtful, authentic Seattle details fill the scene -- piers and docks, boats and buoys, ropes and nets.

Looking for a finishing touch the other day, Gary Wichansky, CEO and head of creative at Hotopp, decided to buy a fishing net to hang over the Kraken’s red eye looming in center. He drove to Seattle Marine & Fishing Supply Co., where commercial fishermen go.

“I told them how big I wanted it,” Wichansky said, “and the guy could only tell me how big it was in fathoms.”

It’s hard to fathom how much went into the spectacle we will see at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The deeper you go, the more you appreciate the transformation of the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners.