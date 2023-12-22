Seattle buzzing ahead of Winter Classic between Kraken, Golden Knights

Steve Mayer believes the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will rank among one of the best outdoor games of all-time.

The chief content officer at the NHL said he can feel the buzz in Seattle, where the Kraken will host the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“We’re going to be sold out again, the buzz is crazy in the town, and everything about it is just outstanding,” Mayer said Thursday. “This is a great one. I think it’s so unique in the two teams that are playing and I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’ll be one of our best ones ever.”

The Kraken will be playing in their first outdoor game in their third NHL season. Mayer said one of the goals of the game is to showcase the city of Seattle and promote some of its iconic landmarks.

“Wherever we go in any of these outdoor games, we want to make it where any fan watching, no matter where they live in North America and around the world, that they know immediately that we’re broadcasting from Seattle,” Mayer said. “The thought process always starts with the city you’re in and what makes the city unique and why we’re here.”