Winter Classic will deliver for Seattle, former Mariners pitcher says

SEATTLE -- Maybe better than anyone else, Matt Boyd can appreciate the blend of hockey and baseball in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

He grew up playing high-level hockey in the Seattle area, facing Spokane native Tyler Johnson. He has pitched in Major League Baseball for nine seasons, including one with the Seattle Mariners in 2022. And he’s a Seattle Kraken season-ticket holder.

The Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will play Monday (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) on a rink built on top of the baseball field at T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners. The timekeeper’s box and penalty boxes will sit on the back third of the pitcher’s mound.

The 32-year-old free agent has made seven regular-season appearances at T-Mobile Park. He has gotten to make one playoff appearance in his career, and it was for his hometown team in his hometown stadium in a classic. He pitched one-third of an inning for the Mariners in an 18-inning, 1-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on Oct. 15, 2022.

He remembers the intros, the anthem, the flyover. He remembers what he was thinking as he left the bullpen: “This is so cool. I dreamed about this. I knew this would happen, but it’s actually happening right now.”

“It was so special,” he said.

The Winter Classic will be special too.

“It’s going to be electric,” he said. “I don’t think there’s going to be an empty seat in the house. I just know the energy that stadium packs for Mariners games. Putting that into the high-paced Kraken games, hearing ‘Lithium’ by Nirvana play after a goal, it’s going to be pretty awesome in that environment. It’s going to be a sight to see.”

Seattle didn’t have an NHL team when Boyd grew up in Mercer Island, Washington. But he had Chicago Blackhawks gear thanks to his grandfather, John, a diehard Chicago sports fan, and watched “Hockey Night in Canada” on CBC, thanks to the proximity to Vancouver.