United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa

Short Shifts

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener
Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Boston College honors McCoy, school's 1st Black woman hockey player
Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview
Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut
Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Golden Knights keep Stanley Cup clean in new ESPN commercial
Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Marner, Matthews prank customers at Sobeys grocery store
Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game

United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa

Interactive fan experience highlights diversity, set to hit every NHL city

Take a tour of United by Hockey Mobile Museum

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The United by Hockey Museum rolled in to its first stop of the season on Saturday, setting up shop outside Canadian Tire Centre before the Ottawa Senators took on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fans were treated to interactive exhibits that highlight hockey's diversity and pay tribute to the game's trailblazers, change-makers and business leaders.

The traveling museum is back by popular demand for 2023-24. Last season saw the museum travel 15,000 miles and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey.

Before the tour is done, the plan is for the mobile museum to visit all 32 NHL cities. The next planned stop is Montreal on Monday, then Winnipeg on Oct. 22 before a two-day stop in Edmonton for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29.

After stops in Calgary and Vancouver, the United by Hockey Museum will make its first American stop in Denver on Nov. 14 and 15.

The slate of exciting events for the museum includes the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1, 2024, NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto Feb. 1-3, and the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Feb. 17.

You can see the full list of tour stops and dates here.