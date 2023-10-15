United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa

The United by Hockey Museum rolled in to its first stop of the season on Saturday, setting up shop outside Canadian Tire Centre before the Ottawa Senators took on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fans were treated to interactive exhibits that highlight hockey's diversity and pay tribute to the game's trailblazers, change-makers and business leaders.

The traveling museum is back by popular demand for 2023-24. Last season saw the museum travel 15,000 miles and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey.

Before the tour is done, the plan is for the mobile museum to visit all 32 NHL cities. The next planned stop is Montreal on Monday, then Winnipeg on Oct. 22 before a two-day stop in Edmonton for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29.

After stops in Calgary and Vancouver, the United by Hockey Museum will make its first American stop in Denver on Nov. 14 and 15.

The slate of exciting events for the museum includes the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1, 2024, NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto Feb. 1-3, and the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Feb. 17.

