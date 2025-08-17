Swift, Kelce enjoy a good otter highlight, just like Stars fans

Music superstar, NFL star beau may have to become Stars fans in the near future

Taylor Travis Jake
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

What does the most famous celebrity couple on Earth share with Dallas Stars fans?

They love a good otter highlight.

Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast obliterated viewing and listening records this week, but we didn't know they were going to discuss the Dallas Stars goaltender.

At one point during the two hour show, Swift said that she curbs her internet usage to "sourdough and when Travis shows me videos of otters."

That's all the Stars admin needed to hear.

Stars fans, of course, can relate because their otter (or Oetter), goalie Jake Oettinger, also has a fine highlight reel.

We know both Taylor and Travis have love for hockey, as the couple attended Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. The Kelce brothers also hosted the Cup on their podcast back in 2023, with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason dressed in a Philadelphia Flyers jersey and giving the trophy a big kiss on the show.

Now, is it better to see a cute, luxuriously furry animal swim through a crisp, flowing river or to see a 6-foot-6, 224-pound kid from Minnesota dive across a sheet of ice to stop a rubber disc from hitting some twine?

We say there is plenty of room in everyone's hearts for both.

