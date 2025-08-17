Swift, Kelce enjoy a good otter highlight, just like Stars fans

What does the most famous celebrity couple on Earth share with Dallas Stars fans?

They love a good otter highlight.

Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast obliterated viewing and listening records this week, but we didn't know they were going to discuss the Dallas Stars goaltender.

At one point during the two hour show, Swift said that she curbs her internet usage to "sourdough and when Travis shows me videos of otters."

That's all the Stars admin needed to hear.