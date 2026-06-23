'Sharks legend' Price gets congratulated on Hall of Fame honor

Star goalie never played for San Jose, but team did trade for contract

Carey Price

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

How does one think of the storied career of 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Carey Price without thinking of... the San Jose Sharks.

Price, who got the Hall call on Monday along with fellow NHL legends Patrice Bergeron , Pekka Rinne , Keith Tkachuk and Brian Burke and women's Olympic star Cindy Curley, was congratulated by his most recent team on social media.

That is not the Montreal Canadiens. Technically.

Now, that's not to say the Canadiens did not congratulate Price, of course they did. But the Canadiens, you may or may not remember, were not his most recent team.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Price's contract in September of 2025, long after Price had decided he was not going to play due to injury, in a shrewd salary cap move for both the Stanley Cup Playoff-bound Canadiens and young, rebuilding Sharks.

Price, who went 361-261 with a 91.7 save percentage and 2.51 career goals-against average over 15 seasons in Montreal, never suited up for the Sharks.

But hey, that doesn't mean the team can't be polite.

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