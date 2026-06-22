Tulsky brings Stanley Cup to hospital to greet new dads

Hurricanes general manager helps celebrate Father’s Day at UNC Health Rex

New dads with Cup

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Talk about a special Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky took the Stanley Cup to UNC Health Rex – a local hospital in Raleigh – to celebrate Father’s Day with new dads.

A few of the new dads posed with the Cup during the visit, with their infants, of course.

The Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to earn the second Stanley Cup in franchise history and first in 20 seasons.

Tulsky’s visit comes a day after the Hurricanes celebrated their championship with a massive victory parade through downtown Raleigh.

And it seems like all of the dads knew better than to let their newborns touch the Cup. You know, just in case.

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