Tulsky brings Stanley Cup to hospital to greet new dads

A few of the new dads posed with the Cup during the visit, with their infants, of course.

The Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to earn the second Stanley Cup in franchise history and first in 20 seasons.

Tulsky’s visit comes a day after the Hurricanes celebrated their championship with a massive victory parade through downtown Raleigh.

And it seems like all of the dads knew better than to let their newborns touch the Cup. You know, just in case.