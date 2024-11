The St. Louis Blues honored the memory of a local high school hockey player before their game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Colin Brown, a 16-year-old hockey player, was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 55 in South St. Louis while driving home with his father from his hockey game on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The Blues left a hockey stick outside their locker room in memory of the youth star.