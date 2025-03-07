Luongo puts goalie gear back on, joins Panthers for practice

Hockey Hall of Famer dons familiar setup, all smiles at team's morning skate

luongo panthers practice
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers brought in a Hall of Fame goaltender on Friday but it had nothing to do with the NHL Trade Deadline.

Roberto Luongo joined the team at practice in the morning and the team shared some photos of the legendary goalie doing what we all remember him doing best.

Luongo, who retired after the 2018-19 NHL season, was a five-time NHL All-Star, is fourth on the NHL career wins list (489), third in games played (1,044), eighth in save percentage (.918) and ninth in career shutouts (77). Luongo played 11 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Panthers. He also played eight seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, where he helped the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. He played his rookie season (199-2000) with the New York Islanders.

He is currently a special advisor to Panthers GM Bill Zito, a position he held when the team won its first-Stanley Cup last season. But, at least for a day, the 45-year-old was a goalie once again.

