Luongo puts goalie gear back on, joins Panthers for practice

Luongo, who retired after the 2018-19 NHL season, was a five-time NHL All-Star, is fourth on the NHL career wins list (489), third in games played (1,044), eighth in save percentage (.918) and ninth in career shutouts (77). Luongo played 11 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Panthers. He also played eight seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, where he helped the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011. He played his rookie season (199-2000) with the New York Islanders.
He is currently a special advisor to Panthers GM Bill Zito, a position he held when the team won its first-Stanley Cup last season. But, at least for a day, the 45-year-old was a goalie once again.