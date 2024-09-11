NHL participates in ‘9/11 Day Meal Pack’ on day of remembrance

On the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the NHL is doing its part to make a positive impact in the community.

To commemorate the day of rememberance, 40 League employees in New York City volunteered to pack meals for local food banks with the “9/11 Day” nonprofit organization. Created in 2002, the nonprofit has a goal of transforming the anniversary of the attacks into a day of unity and doing good. Every year, the organization brings in 30,000 volunteers across 21 different cities in the United States, packing 8.6 million meals.

Hundreds of volunteers from various companies participated in the event on Wednesday, held at the Intrepid Air & Space Museum, and in a two-hour span packed 260,000 meals.

Along with companies from different industries, other sports groups joined the NHL at the event, including MLB, the NFL and ESPN.

“We’re in a community of companies that care about this community and on a day like today, there’s extra there,” said David Klatt, the senior director of culture, inclusion and belonging at the NHL.