Captains selected for 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck

Being selected as captain of an NHL team is one of the greatest honors for any player.

It’s no different for mascots.

For the 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck, which will take place during NHL All-Star Weekend, two mascots received that special honor.

The Western Conference will be represented by Chicago Blackhawks’ own Tommy Hawk, who is also the current “Mascot of the Year.” The Eastern Conference team captain will be Carlton from the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two captains will face off during the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, which takes place between Feb. 1-4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. You can purchase tickets to the event here.