Captains selected for 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck

Tommy Hawk, Carlton, to represent each conference during Fan Fair in February

Mascot captains split

© Chicago Blackhawks / Toronto Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Being selected as captain of an NHL team is one of the greatest honors for any player.

It’s no different for mascots.

For the 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck, which will take place during NHL All-Star Weekend, two mascots received that special honor.

The Western Conference will be represented by Chicago Blackhawks’ own Tommy Hawk, who is also the current “Mascot of the Year.” The Eastern Conference team captain will be Carlton from the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two captains will face off during the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, which takes place between Feb. 1-4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

NHL Mascots Have a Musical Chairs Showdown

Before the mascot matchup, here are some fun facts about each team’s captain:

Tommy Hawk:

NAME: Tommy Hawk

POSITION: Center (of attention)

WEIGHT: Feather weight

SHOOTS: T-shirts to the crowd

RESIDES: At the United Center

HOBBIES: Playing hockey, launching confetti, spraying silly string, dancing,

FAVORITE FOODS: Roasted Duck, Pickled Penguin, Coyote Burgers, Buffalo Wings

FAVORITE SONGS: Here Come the Hawks, Chelsea Dagger, Shake Your Tail Feather

Carlton:

NAME: Carlton the Bear

HEIGHT: Taller than your average bear

POSITION: Goaltender

WEIGHT: 300 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

SEASONS: 29 (11th longest serving mascot in the NHL)

POSTSEASON APPEARANCES: 15

PRICE IS RIGHT APPEARANCES: 1

FIRST ALL-STAR GAME: Jan. 20, 1996 in Boston

