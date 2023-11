Igor Shesterkin is used to taking shots from the NHL’s best players, but this time his opponent was a whole lot cuter.

The New York Rangers goalie played floor hockey with his one-year-old son, Timofey, in a video posted to his Instagram.

In the video, Timofey holds a toy hockey stick and shoots a tennis ball right to Shesterkin as one of their dog’s looks on in the family living room.

The adorable tot nails his slap shot skills which earns him a high-five from dad to end the video.