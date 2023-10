Marc-Andre Fleury got two things he probably didn't see coming after playing at Bell Centre on Tuesday: a standing ovation and a pie to the face.

The Minnesota Wild goalie made 27 saves in what was his 545th career victory, placing him just six behind Patrick Roy for second on the career list.

Fans in attendance chose to recognize Fleury, who was announced as one of the game's three stars, with a lengthy standing ovation.