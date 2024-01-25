Kings honor Kopitar’s career milestones in special pregame ceremony

Anze Kopitar is officially the king of the Los Angeles Kings.

On Wednesday, the Kings celebrated Kopitar’s numerous career accomplishments with the franchise before their game against the Buffalo Sabres at Crypto.com Arena.

Kopitar holds the Kings franchise records of most games played (1,336) and most assists (773). He has the second most points (1,180) in Kings history and is the fourth player to reach the 400-goal mark.

During the ceremony, the Kings captain was joined by his wife, kids, parents, brother and sister-in-law on the ice. Formers Kings legends Dave Taylor, Luc Robitaille, Rob Blake and Dustin Brown also were on the ice.

A tribute video featuring Kopitar’s career highlights from his 18 seasons and praise from teammates including Brown aired on the arena video board.

A Tiffany crystal was presented to Kopitar for reaching the 400-goal milestone on behalf of the NHL.