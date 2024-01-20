MacLean makes Islanders debut with dad on same bench

Assistant coach, former NHL player John MacLean sees son get called up

maclean

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Kyle MacLean had two thoughts as he took his rookie solo lap when he made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders on Friday.

“Try not to fall and soak it all in,” said the forward, who stayed on his skates and did soak it all in during the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

“It was unfortunate we couldn’t get that second point there, but it was a special night. I was very fortunate for the opportunity.”

If the surname sounds familiar it’s because Kyle is the son of John MacLean, assistant coach for the Islanders. John, the No. 6 pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 1983 NHL Draft, had 842 points (413 goals, 429 assists) in 1,194 career games with the Devils, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. He won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1995.

Kyle, who was undrafted, has played with Bridgeport, the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, since 2020-21. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on May 19, 2023. Prior to that he played for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League from 2017-20.

John said Kyle’s love of the game has gotten him here.

“If you’re playing, there’s an opportunity. If you love it, just keep playing and that’s kind of what he did,” John said Thursday. “Whether it’s five years in junior, four years in the minors, he’s still playing pretty good hockey.

“It’s a tough road to stay with it, yeah. There are ups and downs. I was a first-round pick and it worked out for me. You get extra looks here and there. Kyle didn’t get extra looks all the time. He had to keep working, he had to keep going. He enjoyed it and he loves the competition. So, it’s a credit to him more than anything else that he was able to stick with it.”

John’s advice to Kyle prior to Friday’s game was simple.

“Don’t forget to breathe,” he said. “It’s going to come quick. You’ve just got to breathe.”

