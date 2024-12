Justin Hryckowian might be new to the NHL, but the Dallas Stars rookie already has some bigtime fans.

His old teammates from the Northeastern University Men's Hockey team, who were miles away from Hryckowian's NHL debut on Sunday, made sure they weren't going to miss the special moment.

The college team posted a photo on social media of the guys sitting on a bus on their way home from a game of their own, watching the Stars game on a laptop to catch Hryckowian’s debut.