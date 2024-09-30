Kulich enjoying return to Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- What a homecoming for Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich.

The 20-year-old forward not only was back in the country where it all began for him but in his home away from home at the ICERINK where the Sabres held their first practice since arriving on Monday.

Buffalo was in Munich, Germany, last week to kick off their European tour and will play the New Jersey Devils at nearby O2 Arena in Prague (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN) on Friday in the first of back-to-back games in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

"It's a relatively new rink and the rink is smaller, as well," Kulich said. "I've worked out here with forward Matej Blumel from the Dallas Stars and we practice with our skills coach. We just love it here."

The Sabres and Devils each held separate practice sessions on Monday at the ICERINK, which offers two ice surfaces and is home to the 'Akademie Tomase Vernera' and the Czechia Elite Hockey Academy.

Each team will again hold separate practice sessions at the ICERINK on Wednesday. It wasn’t open to fans, but conducting a practice in the cold arena brought back memories for a few.

"It's an awesome facility," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "It's a bit smaller than an NHL-size rink but it was great ... a little bit chilly."

The rink was 184 foot-by 92 foot, smaller than the NHL size surface (200x85).

"I'm here at this rink probably four times per week, all summer," said Kulich, born in Kadan, Czechia. "Probably all summer. I was here probably four times per week.

"I mean, it's like a dream for me and so exciting to see all my family and friends, and they are excited for the game as well. I didn't get too many ticket requests ... just for my family, friends, my agent and skills coach, so the most important guys."

New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat, who owns a home in Prague but grew up about three and a half hours away in Fredek-Mistek, is excited to be back home.

"That was my first time in that rink," Palat said. "It was very cold, but the ice was great, so I loved it. It felt like when we were younger playing on little ice rinks.

"I mean, everybody's excited and we're glad we're here. It was a long flight and we're happy we practiced. We split it up a little bit, and we were very excited. We're going to have a day off tomorrow and then have two good practices to get ready for the start of the season."